 Market cap of 7 out of top 10 most valued firms decline by ₹1.16 lakh crore; HDFC Bank biggest laggard | Mint
Market cap of 7 out of top 10 most valued firms decline by ₹1.16 lakh crore; HDFC Bank biggest laggard

 Livemint

Among the top-10 companies by market value, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and State Bank of India experienced declines, while ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel emerged as gainers.

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms witnessed a decline of 1.16 lakh crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the primary underperformer.

In the holiday shortened week, the BSE benchmark saw a decline of 982.56 points, equivalent to 1.37 percent.

Also read: IPOs next week: Six new issues, 10 listings to keep primary market busy

HDFC Bank's market valuation contracted by 32,661.45 crore, settling at 10,90,001.31 crore.

LIC's valuation saw a decline of 20,682.74 crore, reaching 5,71,337.04 crore.

TCS witnessed a erosion of 19,173.43 crore in market valuation, settling at 13,93,439.94 crore, while State Bank of India's valuation plunged by 16,599.77 crore to 5,46,989.47 crore.

Also read: Heard on the street! Sebi extends deadline for top corporates to either confirm or deny market rumours

ITC's market capitalization diminished by 15,908.1 crore, reaching 5,68,262.28 crore, and Hindustan Unilever experienced a decline of 9,210.4 crore in valuation, settling at 5,70,974.17 crore.

Reliance Industries saw a dip of 1,928.22 crore in market capitalization, settling at 18,33,737.60 crore. However, Bharti Airtel's market cap surged by 20,727.87 crore, reaching 6,52,407.83 crore.

Infosys added 9,151.75 crore to its valuation, reaching 6,93,457.65 crore, while ICICI Bank's market capitalization climbed by 1,137.37 crore to 7,08,511.16 crore.

In the ranking of the most-valued companies, Reliance Industries retained the top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and State Bank of India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 28 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST
