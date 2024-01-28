Market cap of 7 out of top 10 most valued firms decline by ₹1.16 lakh crore; HDFC Bank biggest laggard
Among the top-10 companies by market value, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and State Bank of India experienced declines, while ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel emerged as gainers.
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms witnessed a decline of ₹1.16 lakh crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the primary underperformer.
