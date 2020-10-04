Market cap of 8 of 10 most valued firms zooms ₹1.45 lakh cr; TCS biggest gainer1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2020, 10:52 AM IST
- The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed ₹37,692.7 crore to ₹9,46,632.85 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms
- In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one rank
NEW DELHI : Eight of the 10 most valued companies added ₹1,45,194.57 crore in their total market valuation last week with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as leading gainers.
During the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 per cent.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed ₹37,692.7 crore to ₹9,46,632.85 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms.
HDFC Bank's valuation jumped ₹34,425.67 crore to ₹6,09,039.90 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC gained ₹25,091.57 crore to ₹3,21,430.66 crore.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added ₹15,789.36 crore to ₹15,04,587.18 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank rose by ₹14,244.15 crore to reach ₹2,54,574.08 crore.
The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by ₹11,053.88 crore to ₹2,58,346 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) by ₹4,064.73 crore to reach ₹4,92,243.78 crore. Infosys added ₹2,832.51 crore to ₹4,33,480.32 crore.
In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation diminished by ₹4,009.84 crore to ₹2,35,871.02 crore and that of HCL Technologies Limited declined by ₹4,002.66 crore to ₹2,20,553.13 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated