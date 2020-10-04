Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market cap of 8 of 10 most valued firms zooms 1.45 lakh cr; TCS biggest gainer
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (REUTERS)
Market cap of 8 of 10 most valued firms zooms 1.45 lakh cr; TCS biggest gainer

1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2020, 10:52 AM IST PTI

  • The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed 37,692.7 crore to 9,46,632.85 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms
  • In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one rank

NEW DELHI : Eight of the 10 most valued companies added 1,45,194.57 crore in their total market valuation last week with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as leading gainers.

During the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 per cent.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed 37,692.7 crore to 9,46,632.85 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped 34,425.67 crore to 6,09,039.90 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC gained 25,091.57 crore to 3,21,430.66 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added 15,789.36 crore to 15,04,587.18 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank rose by 14,244.15 crore to reach 2,54,574.08 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by 11,053.88 crore to 2,58,346 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) by 4,064.73 crore to reach 4,92,243.78 crore. Infosys added 2,832.51 crore to 4,33,480.32 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation diminished by 4,009.84 crore to 2,35,871.02 crore and that of HCL Technologies Limited declined by 4,002.66 crore to 2,20,553.13 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.

