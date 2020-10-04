NEW DELHI : Eight of the 10 most valued companies added ₹1,45,194.57 crore in their total market valuation last week with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as leading gainers.

During the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 per cent.

During the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex advanced 1,308.39 points or 3.49 per cent.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed ₹37,692.7 crore to ₹9,46,632.85 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 firms.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped ₹34,425.67 crore to ₹6,09,039.90 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC gained ₹25,091.57 crore to ₹3,21,430.66 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added ₹15,789.36 crore to ₹15,04,587.18 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank rose by ₹14,244.15 crore to reach ₹2,54,574.08 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by ₹11,053.88 crore to ₹2,58,346 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) by ₹4,064.73 crore to reach ₹4,92,243.78 crore. Infosys added ₹2,832.51 crore to ₹4,33,480.32 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation diminished by ₹4,009.84 crore to ₹2,35,871.02 crore and that of HCL Technologies Limited declined by ₹4,002.66 crore to ₹2,20,553.13 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.