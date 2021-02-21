Market cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles Rs1.23 lakh crore this week

Market cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles Rs1.23 lakh crore this week1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 12:16 PM IST
Eight of the top 10 most-valued companies together witnessed an erosion of ₹1,23,670.47 crore from market valuation last week, in-line with a bearish broader market trend.
During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined 654.54 points or 1.26%.
Only Reliance Industries (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as gainers from the top 10 most-valued companies list.
Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest laggard in the list as its market valuation tanked ₹44,672.14 crore to ₹11,52,770.11 crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled ₹23,964.99 crore to reach ₹8,47,754.65 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap)of ICICI Bank sank ₹16,146.38 crore to ₹4,31,177.44 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever plunged ₹14,273.56 crore to ₹5,12,473.46 crore.
HDFC's valuation declined ₹9,408.05 crore to reach ₹4,92,908.61 crore and that of Infosys dropped ₹7,735.21 crore to ₹5,50,100.64 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance went lower by ₹4,667.04 crore to ₹3,31,365.79 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped ₹2,803.1 crore to ₹3,83,777.06 crore.
In contrast, RIL added ₹24,914 crore to take its valuation to ₹13,18,952.34 crore.
The valuation of SBI jumped ₹5,488.63 crore to reach ₹3,56,404.36 crore.
In the ranking of top 10 most-valued companies, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.
