Market cap of 8 of top-10 valued firms surges to ₹1.10 lakh crore; RIL, ICICI Bank, LIC among biggest gainers
Last week witnessed a significant surge in the market valuation of eight out of the top 10 most valued firms, totaling an impressive ₹1,10,106.83 crore, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) leading the pack as the biggest gainer.
