Market cap of 9 of top-10 firms skyrockets by 3 lakh crore

NEW DELHI : Nine of the 10 most valued companies added a whopping ₹3,01,145.46 crore to their combined market capitalisation last week, helped by a bullish market trend and rally in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

During the last week, BSE Sensex advanced 1,812.44 points or 4.68 per cent.

TCS was the biggest gainer from the elite club with its valuation zooming by ₹1,09,644.68 crore to ₹10,56,277.53 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped ₹69,952.08 crore to ₹6,78,991.98 crore. Infosys added ₹38,270.81 crore to its market valuation at ₹4,71,751.13 crore. HDFC witnessed a gain of ₹30,052.75 crore in m-cap at ₹3,51,483.41 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation jumped by ₹22,428.99 crore to ₹2,77,003.07 crore and that of HCL Technologies Limited rose by ₹11,736.6 crore to ₹2,32,289.73 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited increased by ₹10,291.06 crore to ₹5,02,534.84 crore and that of Reliance Industries by ₹5,849.16 crore to ₹15,10,436.34 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹2,919.33 crore to ₹2,61,265.33 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined ₹3,928 crore to ₹2,31,943.02 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, RIL remained at number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel.

