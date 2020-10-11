Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market cap of 9 of top-10 firms skyrockets by 3 lakh crore
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai.

Market cap of 9 of top-10 firms skyrockets by 3 lakh crore

1 min read . 10:23 AM IST PTI

  • During the last week, BSE Sensex advanced 1,812.44 points or 4.68%
  • TCS was the biggest gainer from the elite club with its valuation zooming by 1,09,644.68 crore to 10,56,277.53 crore

NEW DELHI : Nine of the 10 most valued companies added a whopping 3,01,145.46 crore to their combined market capitalisation last week, helped by a bullish market trend and rally in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Nine of the 10 most valued companies added a whopping 3,01,145.46 crore to their combined market capitalisation last week, helped by a bullish market trend and rally in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

During the last week, BSE Sensex advanced 1,812.44 points or 4.68 per cent.

During the last week, BSE Sensex advanced 1,812.44 points or 4.68 per cent.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

TCS was the biggest gainer from the elite club with its valuation zooming by 1,09,644.68 crore to 10,56,277.53 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank jumped 69,952.08 crore to 6,78,991.98 crore. Infosys added 38,270.81 crore to its market valuation at 4,71,751.13 crore. HDFC witnessed a gain of 30,052.75 crore in m-cap at 3,51,483.41 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation jumped by 22,428.99 crore to 2,77,003.07 crore and that of HCL Technologies Limited rose by 11,736.6 crore to 2,32,289.73 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited increased by 10,291.06 crore to 5,02,534.84 crore and that of Reliance Industries by 5,849.16 crore to 15,10,436.34 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank added 2,919.33 crore to 2,61,265.33 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined 3,928 crore to 2,31,943.02 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 companies, RIL remained at number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.