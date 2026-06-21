Market cap of 9 of top 10 most-valued firms jumps ₹2.15 lakh crore; Airtel, LIC biggest gainers

The combined market capitalisation of nine out of India’s 10 most-valued companies increased by ₹2.15 lakh crore last week, driven by improving global risk appetite, with Bharti Airtel recording the largest gain.

Top 10 gainers and losers Among the top-10 firms, Bharti Airtel led the gains, with its market valuation rising by ₹52,432.67 crore to ₹11.63 lakh crore. LIC followed closely, adding ₹51,675.23 crore to reach a market capitalisation of ₹5.57 lakh crore.

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Bajaj Finance saw its valuation increase by ₹26,553.71 crore to ₹5.99 lakh crore, while Reliance Industries added ₹22,464.02 crore, taking its market value to ₹17.72 lakh crore.

Larsen & Toubro’s market capitalisation grew by ₹21,929.12 crore to ₹5.79 lakh crore, and State Bank of India gained ₹16,753.57 crore to reach ₹9.55 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank added ₹11,948.72 crore to its valuation, taking it to ₹12.01 lakh crore, while Hindustan Unilever’s market value rose by ₹6,661.1 crore to ₹5.16 lakh crore. ICICI Bank also registered gains, with its valuation increasing by ₹4,724.22 crore to ₹9.66 lakh crore.

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the only company among the top 10 to see its market capitalisation decline, shedding ₹12,699.49 crore to ₹7.69 lakh crore.

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Reliance Industries retained its position as India’s most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

Stock market update Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended their five-session winning streak on Friday, June 19, weighed down by a sharp sell-off in information technology stocks after Accenture lowered its revenue growth outlook.

The Sensex dropped 607 points, or 0.78%, to settle at 76,802.90, while the Nifty 50 lost 154.90 points, or 0.64%, to close at 24,013.10.

In intraday trade, the Sensex plunged more than 900 points, slipping below the 76,500 mark, and the Nifty 50 declined over 200 points to fall beneath 23,950. The decline came after a robust rally that had seen the benchmark indices advance nearly 5% over the previous five trading sessions.

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Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equities continued their recovery amid easing geopolitical tensions, lower crude oil prices, and a stronger global risk environment. He noted that while negotiations are still underway and agreements remain to be fully implemented, the decline in geopolitical uncertainty has provided a significant boost to investor sentiment.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

"Domestic markets traded with a positive bias for most of the week despite intermittent profit booking. Buying interest remained broad-based across banking, financials, auto, capital goods, and consumption-oriented sectors, while select technology stocks witnessed subdued performance following global IT weakness. Lower crude oil prices and stable domestic macroeconomic conditions continued to support investor confidence, allowing benchmark indices to sustain their broader recovery trend.

Overall, easing geopolitical risks, moderating commodity prices, resilient domestic institutional participation, and improving global sentiment helped Indian equities maintain their upward trajectory. However, investors continue to monitor developments surrounding the formal implementation of the U.S.–Iran agreement and evolving global monetary policy," Ponmudi said.

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(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.