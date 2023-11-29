Breaking News
Market cap of BSE-listed firms hit $4trillion mark for the first time ever
The market valuation of BSE-listed companies crossed a record $4 trillion for the first time on November 29, on the back of positive market sentiment in Indian equities. The 30-share Sensex climbed 305.44 points to 66,479.64.
