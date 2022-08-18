Market cap of BSE-listed firms rise to all-time high3 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 08:51 PM IST
Mcap of BSE-listed firms at all-time high of over ₹280.52 lakh crore
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached an all-time high of over ₹280.52 lakh crore on Thursday, helped by the recent rally in equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex today ended 37.87 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 60,298. This is the benchmark's fifth straight session of gains. The Sensex is now about 2,000 points away from its all-time highs.