Market cap of BSE-listed firms rise to all-time high

Nifty technical outlook

“Technically, on the short term time frame, the index consistently forming higher high and higher low formation which is broadly positive. But at current levels, investors need to be cautious while adding long positions. For the traders now, 17850/60000 would be the key support level, above which, it could hit the level of 18000-18070/60500-60700. On the flip side, traders may prefer to exit out from trading long positions if the index succeed to trade below 17850/60000. Below which, the it could slip till 17750-17700/59700-59500," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.