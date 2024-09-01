India's top companies saw a significant surge in their market valuations last week, driven by a strong rally in the equity markets. Eight out of the top ten most valuable firms experienced growth, with Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and TCS leading the way.

The market valuation of eight out of the top ten most valuable companies in India saw a significant increase last week, adding a total of ₹1,53,019.32 crore. Bharti Airtel, along with IT giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), emerged as the biggest beneficiaries, reflecting a strong rally in the equity markets, on August 30, as per PTI.

The BSE benchmark index made notable gains, rising by 1,279.56 points or 1.57% over the course of the week.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, closing 231.16 points or 0.28% higher at an all-time high of 82,365.77. Earlier in the day, it reached a record intra-day peak of 82,637.03, gaining 502.42 points or 0.61%.

Among the top performers, Bharti Airtel’s market valuation soared by ₹47,194.86 crore, bringing its total to ₹9,04,587.12 crore. Infosys saw its valuation increase by ₹33,611.37 crore, reaching ₹8,06,880.50 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also experienced substantial growth, with its valuation rising by ₹31,784.9 crore to ₹16,46,899.17 crore. ICICI Bank’s market cap surged by ₹18,734.3 crore, bringing its total to ₹8,66,374.41 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to dominate as the most valuable firm, with its market cap climbing by ₹13,396.42 crore to ₹20,43,107.10 crore. HDFC Bank also posted gains, with its valuation increasing by ₹5,600.24 crore to ₹12,44,206.43 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw its market value rise by ₹2,340.25 crore, reaching ₹6,73,390.88 crore. The State Bank of India also saw a modest increase of ₹356.98 crore, bringing its total valuation to ₹7,27,935.97 crore.

Who were the losers? In contrast, Hindustan Unilever and ITC experienced declines in their market valuations. Hindustan Unilever’s market cap dropped by ₹8,411.54 crore to ₹6,52,739.95 crore, while ITC’s valuation decreased by ₹4,776.48 crore to ₹6,27,587.76 crore.