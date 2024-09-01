Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market cap of eight out of top 10 companies gains; Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS leads, ITC, Hindustan Unilever decline

Market cap of eight out of top 10 companies gains; Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS leads, ITC, Hindustan Unilever decline

Shivangini

India's top companies saw a significant surge in their market valuations last week, driven by a strong rally in the equity markets. Eight out of the top ten most valuable firms experienced growth, with Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and TCS leading the way.

Market cap of eight out of top ten companies gains, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS leads. ITC, Hindustan Unilever decline

The market valuation of eight out of the top ten most valuable companies in India saw a significant increase last week, adding a total of 1,53,019.32 crore. Bharti Airtel, along with IT giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), emerged as the biggest beneficiaries, reflecting a strong rally in the equity markets, on August 30, as per PTI.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The BSE benchmark index made notable gains, rising by 1,279.56 points or 1.57% over the course of the week.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, closing 231.16 points or 0.28% higher at an all-time high of 82,365.77. Earlier in the day, it reached a record intra-day peak of 82,637.03, gaining 502.42 points or 0.61%.

Among the top performers, Bharti Airtel’s market valuation soared by 47,194.86 crore, bringing its total to 9,04,587.12 crore. Infosys saw its valuation increase by 33,611.37 crore, reaching 8,06,880.50 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also experienced substantial growth, with its valuation rising by 31,784.9 crore to 16,46,899.17 crore. ICICI Bank’s market cap surged by 18,734.3 crore, bringing its total to 8,66,374.41 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to dominate as the most valuable firm, with its market cap climbing by 13,396.42 crore to 20,43,107.10 crore. HDFC Bank also posted gains, with its valuation increasing by 5,600.24 crore to 12,44,206.43 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw its market value rise by 2,340.25 crore, reaching 6,73,390.88 crore. The State Bank of India also saw a modest increase of 356.98 crore, bringing its total valuation to 7,27,935.97 crore.

Who were the losers?

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever and ITC experienced declines in their market valuations. Hindustan Unilever’s market cap dropped by 8,411.54 crore to 6,52,739.95 crore, while ITC’s valuation decreased by 4,776.48 crore to 6,27,587.76 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
