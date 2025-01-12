Hello User
Market cap of five of top-10 most-valued firms tumbles ₹1.85 lakh crore; HDFC Bank hit hard

Market cap of five of top-10 most-valued firms tumbles ₹1.85 lakh crore; HDFC Bank hit hard

The combined market capitalization of five of the top-10 most-valued companies fell by 1,85,952.31 crore last week, with HDFC Bank experiencing the largest decline, aligning with a weak trend in the domestic stock market.

During the same period, the BSE Sensex dropped 1,844.2 points (2.32 per cent), while the Nifty index shed 573.25 points (2.38 per cent).

Market valuations of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and ITC decreased, whereas Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and HCL Technologies saw gains.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by 70,479.23 crore, settling at 12,67,440.61 crore. ITC's market capitalization dropped 46,481 crore to 5,56,583.44 crore. State Bank of India saw a reduction of 44,935.46 crore to 6,63,233.14 crore, while Reliance Industries lost 12,179.13 crore, bringing its valuation to 16,81,194.35 crore. ICICI Bank's market cap fell by 11,877.49 crore to 8,81,501.01 crore.

On the other hand, TCS added 60,168.79 crore, reaching a valuation of 15,43,313.32 crore. The company's stock surged nearly 6 per cent on Friday following its announcement of an 11.95 per cent rise in net profit for the December quarter, totaling 12,380 crore.

HCL Technologies' market cap increased by 13,120.58 crore to 5,41,539.01 crore. Infosys added 11,792.44 crore to reach 8,16,626.78 crore, while Bharti Airtel grew by 8,999.41 crore, reaching 9,19,933.99 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation rose by 8,564.26 crore to 5,73,758.44 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and HCL Technologies.

(With inputs from PTI)

