The combined market capitalization of five of the top-10 most-valued companies fell by ₹1,85,952.31 crore last week, with HDFC Bank experiencing the largest decline, aligning with a weak trend in the domestic stock market.

During the same period, the BSE Sensex dropped 1,844.2 points (2.32 per cent), while the Nifty index shed 573.25 points (2.38 per cent).

Market valuations of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and ITC decreased, whereas Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and HCL Technologies saw gains.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by ₹70,479.23 crore, settling at ₹12,67,440.61 crore. ITC's market capitalization dropped ₹46,481 crore to ₹5,56,583.44 crore. State Bank of India saw a reduction of ₹44,935.46 crore to ₹6,63,233.14 crore, while Reliance Industries lost ₹12,179.13 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹16,81,194.35 crore. ICICI Bank's market cap fell by ₹11,877.49 crore to ₹8,81,501.01 crore.

On the other hand, TCS added ₹60,168.79 crore, reaching a valuation of ₹15,43,313.32 crore. The company's stock surged nearly 6 per cent on Friday following its announcement of an 11.95 per cent rise in net profit for the December quarter, totaling ₹12,380 crore.

HCL Technologies' market cap increased by ₹13,120.58 crore to ₹5,41,539.01 crore. Infosys added ₹11,792.44 crore to reach ₹8,16,626.78 crore, while Bharti Airtel grew by ₹8,999.41 crore, reaching ₹9,19,933.99 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation rose by ₹8,564.26 crore to ₹5,73,758.44 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and HCL Technologies.