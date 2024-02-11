Market cap of four most valued firms jumps ₹2.18 lakh crore; LIC, SBI lead gainers
Market Capitalization of four most valued firms jumps ₹2.18 lakh cr; LIC, SBI lead gainers.
Last week. the market witnessed significant movements among the top-10 most valued firms, resulting in a collective increase of ₹2.18 lakh crore in market valuation. Notably, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the primary gainers in this period.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started