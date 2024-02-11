 Market cap of four most valued firms jumps ₹2.18 lakh crore; LIC, SBI lead gainers | Mint
Market cap of four most valued firms jumps ₹2.18 lakh crore; LIC, SBI lead gainers

 Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Market Capitalisation of top 10 most valued firms. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Last week. the market witnessed significant movements among the top-10 most valued firms, resulting in a collective increase of 2.18 lakh crore in market valuation. Notably, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the primary gainers in this period.

Among the top-10 entities, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), LIC, and SBI experienced gains, collectively adding 2,18,598.29 crore to their market capitalization. Conversely, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC faced a combined erosion in their valuation amounting to 1,06,631.39 crore.

The BSE benchmark witnessed a decline of 490.14 points or 0.67 percent over the same week.

LIC saw a notable surge in market valuation, jumping by 86,146.47 crore to reach 6,83,637.38 crore. Meanwhile, SBI added 65,908.26 crore, bringing its valuation to 6,46,365.02 crore.

TCS observed an increase of 61,435.47 crore, with its market valuation climbing to 15,12,743.31 crore. Reliance also saw growth, advancing by 5,108.09 crore to reach 19,77,136.54 crore.

Shares of TCS soared by 4 percent on Tuesday, surpassing the 15 lakh crore mark in market valuation.

However, certain firms experienced declines in their market capitalization. HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by 32,963.94 crore to 10,65,808.71 crore, while ITC saw an erosion of 30,698.62 crore, reaching 5,18,632.02 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalization fell by 16,132.15 crore to 6,31,044.50 crore, and Infosys witnessed a decline of 10,044.09 crore, reaching 6,92,980.35 crore.

Furthermore, the valuation of ICICI Bank decreased by 9,779.06 crore to 7,09,254.77 crore, while Hindustan Unilever saw a dip of 7,013.53 crore, settling at 5,69,587.91 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC, respectively.

Published: 11 Feb 2024, 01:08 PM IST
