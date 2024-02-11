Last week. the market witnessed significant movements among the top-10 most valued firms, resulting in a collective increase of ₹2.18 lakh crore in market valuation. Notably, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the primary gainers in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the top-10 entities, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), LIC, and SBI experienced gains, collectively adding ₹2,18,598.29 crore to their market capitalization. Conversely, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC faced a combined erosion in their valuation amounting to ₹1,06,631.39 crore.

The BSE benchmark witnessed a decline of 490.14 points or 0.67 percent over the same week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LIC saw a notable surge in market valuation, jumping by ₹86,146.47 crore to reach ₹6,83,637.38 crore. Meanwhile, SBI added ₹65,908.26 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹6,46,365.02 crore.

TCS observed an increase of ₹61,435.47 crore, with its market valuation climbing to ₹15,12,743.31 crore. Reliance also saw growth, advancing by ₹5,108.09 crore to reach ₹19,77,136.54 crore.

Shares of TCS soared by 4 percent on Tuesday, surpassing the ₹15 lakh crore mark in market valuation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, certain firms experienced declines in their market capitalization. HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by ₹32,963.94 crore to ₹10,65,808.71 crore, while ITC saw an erosion of ₹30,698.62 crore, reaching ₹5,18,632.02 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalization fell by ₹16,132.15 crore to ₹6,31,044.50 crore, and Infosys witnessed a decline of ₹10,044.09 crore, reaching ₹6,92,980.35 crore.

Furthermore, the valuation of ICICI Bank decreased by ₹9,779.06 crore to ₹7,09,254.77 crore, while Hindustan Unilever saw a dip of ₹7,013.53 crore, settling at ₹5,69,587.91 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC, respectively.

