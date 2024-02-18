Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market Cap of six most valued firms slump by 71,414 crore, LIC and TCS biggest laggards

Market Cap of six most valued firms slump by 71,414 crore, LIC and TCS biggest laggards

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Mcap of six most valued firms plunge by 71,414 crore; LIC and TCS biggest laggards

Market Capitalisation (Image: Pixabay)

Last week saw a notable fluctuation in the combined market capitalization of the top-10 most valued firms in India, with six of them witnessing a decline amounting to 71,414 crore.

Leading the pack in this downturn was the state-owned giant, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Among the top 10, LIC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Industries collectively experienced this erosion in market value.

Conversely, State Bank of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank emerged as gainers, together adding 62,038.86 crore to their combined market capitalization.

Despite this market movement, the BSE benchmark managed to climb 831.15 points or 1.16%, reflecting a mixed sentiment among investors. LIC, the top laggard, witnessed a significant decline in market valuation by 26,217.12 crore, settling at 6,57,420.26 crore.

TCS also faced a substantial dip, losing 18,762.61 crore to reach 14,93,980.70 crore in market capitalization. Similarly, ITC's market value shrank by 13,539.84 crore to 5,05,092.18 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's decreased by 11,548.24 crore to 5,58,039.67 crore.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries also experienced declines, albeit smaller in comparison. Bharti Airtel's market valuation dropped by 703.60 crore to 6,30,340.9 crore, while Reliance Industries witnessed a decrease of 642.62 crore, reaching 19,76,493.92 crore.

Notably, Reliance Industries achieved a significant milestone as it became the first Indian company to attain a market capitalization of 20 lakh crore, with its shares hitting a 52-week high of 2,968.40 apiece.

Conversely, State Bank of India witnessed a substantial increase in market capitalization, jumping by 27,220.07 crore to 6,73,585.09 crore. Infosys added 13,592.73 crore to its valuation, reaching 7,06,573.08 crore.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also saw gains, with market valuations climbing by 12,684.58 crore and 8,541.48 crore, respectively.

In the hierarchy of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to dominate, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC. These fluctuations underscore the dynamic nature of the stock market and the shifting fortunes of the top players within it.

(With inputs from PTI)

