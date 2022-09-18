Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Market cap of six of top-10 most valued firms tumble by 2 lakh crore

Market cap of six of top-10 most valued firms tumble by 2 lakh crore

Six of the top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of 2,00,280.75 crore from market valuation last week
1 min read . 11:54 AM ISTPTI

Market capitalization of six of the top-10 most valued firms smashed by 2 lakh crore, TCS, Infosys were the biggest laggards in the top-10

Six of the top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of 2,00,280.75 crore from market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid weak trend in equities.

Last week, the Sensex fell 952.35 points or 1.59 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and HDFC suffered erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

The market valuation of TCS tanked 76,346.11 crore to 11,00,880.49 crore.

Infosys lost 55,831.53 crore from its valuation which remained at 5,80,312.32 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries declined by 46,852.27 crore to 16,90,865.41 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by 14,015.31 crore to 5,94,058.91 crore.

HDFC's valuation dipped 4,620.81 crore to 4,36,880.78 crore and that of HDFC Bank went lower by 2,614.72 crore to 8,31,239.46 crore.

From the gainers pack, Adani Transmission added 17,719.6 crore taking its valuation to 4,56,292.28 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap jumped 7,273.55 crore to 5,01,206.19 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed 6,435.71 crore to 4,41,348.83 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced 5,286.92 crore to 6,33,110.48 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, State Bank of India, Adani Transmission, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

