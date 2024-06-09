Mcap of top 10 companies jump ₹3.28 lakh crore; TCS, HUL, RIL lead the pack

Eight of India's ten most valued companies collectively gained ₹3.28 lakh crore in market valuation last week, according to a PTI report. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top performers.

Overall, RIL maintained its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank rounding off the top five. The State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HUL, and ITC followed in the rankings.

Top Gainers

RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HUL, and ITC were the top gainers. These companies saw their market valuations increase by a total of ₹3,28,116.58 crore, as per PTI.

The biggest individual gainer was TCS, which saw its market valuation soar by ₹ 80,828.08 crore to ₹ 14,08,485.29 crore.

80,828.08 crore to 14,08,485.29 crore. HUL was next, adding ₹ 58,258.11 crore, and taking its market capitalisation to ₹ 6,05,407.43 crore.

58,258.11 crore, and taking its market capitalisation to 6,05,407.43 crore. RIL was third last week, increasing by ₹ 54,024.35 crore to ₹ 19,88,741.47 crore.

54,024.35 crore to 19,88,741.47 crore. Infosys gained ₹ 52,770.59 crore, reaching ₹ 6,36,630.87 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation rose by ₹ 32,241.67 crore to ₹ 11,96,325.52 crore.

32,241.67 crore to 11,96,325.52 crore. Bharti Airtel climbed ₹ 32,080.61 crore to ₹ 8,10,416.01 crore.

32,080.61 crore to 8,10,416.01 crore. ITC's valuation surged by ₹ 16,167.71 crore to ₹ 5,48,204.12 crore.

16,167.71 crore to 5,48,204.12 crore. ICICI Bank increased by ₹ 1,745.46 crore to ₹ 7,88,975.17 crore.

The Laggards

SBI and LIC were the only laggards among the top ten companies.

LIC's market valuation slipped by ₹ 12,080.75 crore to ₹ 6,28,451.77 crore.

12,080.75 crore to 6,28,451.77 crore. SBI's mcap dropped by ₹ 178.5 crore to ₹ 7,40,653.54 crore.

For the market, the BSE benchmark surged by 2,732.05 points or 3.69 per cent last week. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 1,720.8 points or 2.29 per cent, reaching an intra-day peak of 76,795.31 on Friday, June 7. The benchmark closed at a record high of 76,693.36, up 1,618.85 points or 2.16 per cent.

