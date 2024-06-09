Explore
Mcap of top 10 companies jump ₹3.28 lakh crore; TCS, HUL, RIL lead the pack

Livemint

Overall, RIL remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank in the top five.

Market capitalisation of eight of top-10 valued firms jumped ₹3.28 lakh crore, with TCS, HUL, Reliance being the biggest winners (iStockphoto)Premium
Market capitalisation of eight of top-10 valued firms jumped 3.28 lakh crore, with TCS, HUL, Reliance being the biggest winners (iStockphoto)

Eight of India's ten most valued companies collectively gained 3.28 lakh crore in market valuation last week, according to a PTI report. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top performers.

Overall, RIL maintained its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank rounding off the top five. The State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HUL, and ITC followed in the rankings.

Also Read | Value vs growth stocks: What should investors prefer amid Indian stock market optimism? Here's what experts say

Top Gainers

RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HUL, and ITC were the top gainers. These companies saw their market valuations increase by a total of 3,28,116.58 crore, as per PTI.

  • The biggest individual gainer was TCS, which saw its market valuation soar by 80,828.08 crore to 14,08,485.29 crore.
  • HUL was next, adding 58,258.11 crore, and taking its market capitalisation to 6,05,407.43 crore.
  • RIL was third last week, increasing by 54,024.35 crore to 19,88,741.47 crore.
  • Infosys gained 52,770.59 crore, reaching 6,36,630.87 crore.

Also Read | Week Ahead: Inflation data, US Fed policy, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 eyes 23,500 this week

  • HDFC Bank's market valuation rose by 32,241.67 crore to 11,96,325.52 crore.
  • Bharti Airtel climbed 32,080.61 crore to 8,10,416.01 crore.
  • ITC's valuation surged by 16,167.71 crore to 5,48,204.12 crore.
  • ICICI Bank increased by 1,745.46 crore to 7,88,975.17 crore.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: 2 new public issues and 4 new listings to keep primary market busy next week

The Laggards

SBI and LIC were the only laggards among the top ten companies.

  • LIC's market valuation slipped by 12,080.75 crore to 6,28,451.77 crore.
  • SBI's mcap dropped by 178.5 crore to 7,40,653.54 crore.

For the market, the BSE benchmark surged by 2,732.05 points or 3.69 per cent last week. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 1,720.8 points or 2.29 per cent, reaching an intra-day peak of 76,795.31 on Friday, June 7. The benchmark closed at a record high of 76,693.36, up 1,618.85 points or 2.16 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Published: 09 Jun 2024, 11:51 AM IST
