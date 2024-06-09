Mcap of top 10 companies jump ₹3.28 lakh crore; TCS, HUL, RIL lead the pack
Overall, RIL remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank in the top five.
Eight of India's ten most valued companies collectively gained ₹3.28 lakh crore in market valuation last week, according to a PTI report. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top performers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started