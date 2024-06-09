Mcap of top 10 companies jump ₹3.28 lakh crore; TCS, HUL, RIL lead the pack

Overall, RIL remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank in the top five.

Eight of India's ten most valued companies collectively gained ₹3.28 lakh crore in market valuation last week, according to a PTI report. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top performers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, RIL maintained its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank rounding off the top five. The State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HUL, and ITC followed in the rankings.

Top Gainers RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HUL, and ITC were the top gainers. These companies saw their market valuations increase by a total of ₹3,28,116.58 crore, as per PTI.

HDFC Bank's market valuation rose by ₹ 32,241.67 crore to ₹ 11,96,325.52 crore.

32,241.67 crore to 11,96,325.52 crore. Bharti Airtel climbed ₹ 32,080.61 crore to ₹ 8,10,416.01 crore.

32,080.61 crore to 8,10,416.01 crore. ITC's valuation surged by ₹ 16,167.71 crore to ₹ 5,48,204.12 crore.

16,167.71 crore to 5,48,204.12 crore. ICICI Bank increased by ₹ 1,745.46 crore to ₹ 7,88,975.17 crore. Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: 2 new public issues and 4 new listings to keep primary market busy next week {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Laggards SBI and LIC were the only laggards among the top ten companies.

LIC's market valuation slipped by ₹ 12,080.75 crore to ₹ 6,28,451.77 crore.

12,080.75 crore to 6,28,451.77 crore. SBI's mcap dropped by ₹ 178.5 crore to ₹ 7,40,653.54 crore. For the market, the BSE benchmark surged by 2,732.05 points or 3.69 per cent last week. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 1,720.8 points or 2.29 per cent, reaching an intra-day peak of 76,795.31 on Friday, June 7. The benchmark closed at a record high of 76,693.36, up 1,618.85 points or 2.16 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!