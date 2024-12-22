Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market cap of top-10 companies shrinks by 4.95 lakh crore; TCS, Reliance bear the brunt of bearish trends

Market cap of top-10 companies shrinks by ₹4.95 lakh crore; TCS, Reliance bear the brunt of bearish trends

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Mcap of top-10 most valued firms slumps 4.95 lakh cr; TCS, Reliance hardest hit

Market cap of top-10 companies shrinks by 4.95 lakh crore; TCS, Reliance bear the brunt of bearish trends

The combined market valuation of India’s top-10 most valued companies took a massive hit last week, shedding 4,95,061 crore as bearish sentiments gripped the equity markets. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries experienced the largest losses among the blue-chip stocks.

The plunge in valuations mirrored a weak performance in the broader market, with the BSE benchmark index tumbling by 4,091.53 points or 4.98%. The Nifty recorded a sharp 4.77% decline, marking the steepest weekly fall since June 2022.

Market sentiment was rattled after the US Federal Reserve revised its outlook, announcing only two rate cuts in 2025, instead of the previously expected four. This policy change, unveiled by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, shook global investor confidence. “The Indian equity market recorded its steepest weekly decline since June 2022," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, as quoted by PTI.

Valuation Losses Among Major Firms

TCS saw its market capitalisation drop by 1,10,550.66 crore, reducing its value to 15,08,036.97 crore. Reliance Industries followed with a loss of 91,140.53 crore, bringing its valuation to 16,32,004.17 crore.

Other notable losses included HDFC Bank, which lost 76,448.71 crore to settle at 13,54,709.35 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined by 59,055.42 crore, dropping to 8,98,786.98 crore.

Major Erosions in Market Valuation:

State Bank of India (SBI): 43,909.13 crore loss, reduced to 7,25,125.38 crore

ICICI Bank: 41,857.33 crore loss, now at 9,07,449.04 crore

Infosys: Shed 32,300.2 crore, now valued at 7,98,086.90 crore

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC): Declined by 20,050.25 crore to 5,69,819.04 crore

Hindustan Unilever: Lost 12,805.27 crore, reducing its valuation to 5,48,617.81 crore

ITC: Fell by 6,943.5 crore, with a valuation of 5,81,252.32 crore

Reliance Retains Top Spot

Despite significant losses, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company in India, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, SBI, ITC, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever in the rankings.

The sharp valuation erosion highlights ongoing market volatility and the broader impact of global economic policy shifts on Indian equities.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.