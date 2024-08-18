Market cap of top 7 companies up by ₹1.40 crore; TCS, Infosys lead gainers

The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 valued companies increased by ₹1,40,863.66 crore in the past week, which was shortened by a holiday, as the benchmark Sensex gained nearly 1%.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top gainers, reflecting a positive trend on Dalal Street. Over the week, the BSE benchmark climbed 730.93 points or 0.91%, mainly driven by a strong rally on Friday.

TCS’s market capitalisation rose by ₹67,477.33 crore to ₹15,97,946.44 crore, while Infosys added ₹36,746.21 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹7,72,023.49 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation increased by ₹11,727.55 crore to ₹8,45,123.87 crore, and ICICI Bank’s by ₹10,913.96 crore to ₹8,36,115.19 crore.

ITC saw a rise of ₹8,569.73 crore, taking its market cap to ₹ ₹6,28,399.10 crore, while Reliance Industries added ₹5,311.4 crore, reaching ₹20,00,076.41 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation inched up by ₹117.48 crore to ₹6,45,926.13 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dropped by ₹47,943.48 crore to ₹6,69,058.26 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation fell by ₹13,064 crore to ₹12,43,441.53 crore, and State Bank of India’s by ₹10,486.42 crore to ₹7,25,080.10 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Stock market this week Friday's rally reversed all the week's losses, with the Nifty and Sensex closing with around one percent gains. The frontline indices reversed their downward trend this week, ending a two-week losing streak. The Nifty 50 advanced 0.71 per cent, while the Sensex gained 0.91 per cent, closing at 24,541.15 and 80,436.84, respectively.

The NSE benchmark recorded its best session since July 26, while Sensex logged the biggest single-day gain in over two months. IT saw significant gains, followed by realty and auto, while energy and metal sectors ended red. The broader indices also recovered losses, with the midcap index gaining nearly a per cent and the smallcap index finishing almost flat.