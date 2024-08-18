Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market cap of top 7 companies up by 1.40 crore; TCS, Infosys lead gainers

Market cap of top 7 companies up by ₹1.40 crore; TCS, Infosys lead gainers

Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Seven of the top 10 valued companies saw a combined market valuation increase of 1,40,863.66 crore, with TCS and Infosys leading gains. The BSE benchmark climbed 730.93 points, driven by a strong Friday rally.

Seven of the top 10 valued companies saw a combined market valuation increase of 1,40,863.66 crore, with TCS and Infosys leading gains.

The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 valued companies increased by 1,40,863.66 crore in the past week, which was shortened by a holiday, as the benchmark Sensex gained nearly 1%.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the top gainers, reflecting a positive trend on Dalal Street. Over the week, the BSE benchmark climbed 730.93 points or 0.91%, mainly driven by a strong rally on Friday.

TCS’s market capitalisation rose by 67,477.33 crore to 15,97,946.44 crore, while Infosys added 36,746.21 crore, bringing its valuation to 7,72,023.49 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation increased by 11,727.55 crore to 8,45,123.87 crore, and ICICI Bank’s by 10,913.96 crore to 8,36,115.19 crore.

ITC saw a rise of 8,569.73 crore, taking its market cap to 6,28,399.10 crore, while Reliance Industries added 5,311.4 crore, reaching 20,00,076.41 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation inched up by 117.48 crore to 6,45,926.13 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dropped by 47,943.48 crore to 6,69,058.26 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation fell by 13,064 crore to 12,43,441.53 crore, and State Bank of India’s by 10,486.42 crore to 7,25,080.10 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Stock market this week

Friday's rally reversed all the week's losses, with the Nifty and Sensex closing with around one percent gains. The frontline indices reversed their downward trend this week, ending a two-week losing streak. The Nifty 50 advanced 0.71 per cent, while the Sensex gained 0.91 per cent, closing at 24,541.15 and 80,436.84, respectively.

The NSE benchmark recorded its best session since July 26, while Sensex logged the biggest single-day gain in over two months. IT saw significant gains, followed by realty and auto, while energy and metal sectors ended red. The broader indices also recovered losses, with the midcap index gaining nearly a per cent and the smallcap index finishing almost flat.

(With PTI inputs)

