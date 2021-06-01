Market cap to GDP ratio at a 10-year high, signaling pricey valuation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
High valuations are due to contraction of economy at a time when markets made robust gains
India’s real GDP shrank by a record 7.3% in FY21, marking the first annual decline since 1980-81
MUMBAI :
India’s market capitalization to gross domestic product (GDP) surged to a decadal-high of 103.47% as of 31 March, signalling expensive valuation of equities but most likely pricing in a recovery in the near future.
The high valuation highlights the sharp covid-induced contraction of the Indian economy in fiscal 2021 at a time when the stock markets made robust gains. This led to a surge in India’s equity valuations as measured by mcap to GDP.