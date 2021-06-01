Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market cap to GDP ratio at a 10-year high, signaling pricey valuation

Market cap to GDP ratio at a 10-year high, signaling pricey valuation

Premium
While India’s mcap to GDP ratio is high, it is lower than that of the US.
4 min read . 05:48 AM IST Nasrin Sultana, Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • High valuations are due to contraction of economy at a time when markets made robust gains
  • India’s real GDP shrank by a record 7.3% in FY21, marking the first annual decline since 1980-81

MUMBAI : India’s market capitalization to gross domestic product (GDP) surged to a decadal-high of 103.47% as of 31 March, signalling expensive valuation of equities but most likely pricing in a recovery in the near future.

The high valuation highlights the sharp covid-induced contraction of the Indian economy in fiscal 2021 at a time when the stock markets made robust gains. This led to a surge in India’s equity valuations as measured by mcap to GDP.

