Market capital of seven of top-10 valued firms tumbles over ₹1.54 lakh cr1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 01:34 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the only gainers in the top-10 pack
Seven of the top-10 valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹1,54,477.38 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards.