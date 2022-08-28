OPEN APP
Market capital of seven of top-10 valued firms tumbles over 1.54 lakh cr
Seven of the top-10 valued firms suffered a combined erosion of 1,54,477.38 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark index tanked 812.28 points or 1.36 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the only gainers in the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plunged 59,862.08 crore to 11,78,818.29 crore.

The valuation of Infosys tanked 31,789.31 crore to 6,40,351.57 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by 16,090.67 crore to 8,13,952.05 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by 14,814.18 crore to 6,04,079.91 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance declined by 14,430.4 crore to 4,27,605.59 crore and HDFC by 13,031.62 crore to 4,34,644.36 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) dipped 4,459.12 crore to 4,29,309.22 crore.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries added 3,500.56 crore taking its valuation to 17,71,645.33 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India jumped 3,034.37 crore to 4,67,471.16 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed 523.02 crore to 6,06,330.11 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bajaj Finance. PTI SUM MR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

