comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market capitalisation of 3 of 10 most valued firms jump 70,312.7 crore; RIL, HDFC Bank and HUL top gainers
Back Back

Market capitalisation of 3 of 10 most valued firms jump ₹70,312.7 crore; RIL, HDFC Bank and HUL top gainers

 Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Mcap of three of 10 most valued firms jump ₹70,312.7 cr; Reliance biggest winner

Representative image. Photographer: Adeel Halim/BloombergPremium
Representative image. Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Amidst market fluctuations last week, the collective market capitalization of three among the top 10 most valued companies surged by 70,312.7 crore. Reliance Industries emerged as the primary gainer, leading the pack alongside HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, while others, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), witnessed a combined erosion of 68,783.2 crore.

Despite a record-breaking rally, the BSE benchmark experienced a decline of 376.79 points or 0.52% last week. Notably, Reliance Industries saw a substantial increase of 47,021.59 crore, reaching a market valuation of 17,35,194.85 crore. Hindustan Unilever added 12,241.37 crore, bringing its valuation to 6,05,043.25 crore, while HDFC Bank's market capitalization rose by 11,049.74 crore to 12,68,143.20 crore.

On the flip side, ICICI Bank's market capitalization plummeted by 30,235.29 crore to 6,97,095.53 crore. TCS witnessed a decrease of 12,715.21 crore, reaching 13,99,696.92 crore, and State Bank of India faced a decline of 10,486.42 crore, settling at 5,68,185.42 crore. Infosys and ITC experienced decreases of 7,159.5 crore and 3,991.36 crore, reaching 6,48,298.04 crore and 5,67,645.03 crore, respectively.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped by 2,108.17 crore to 5,56,134.58 crore, and LIC witnessed a decline of 2,087.25 crore, settling at 5,01,635.57 crore.

In the hierarchy of the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Dec 2023, 11:16 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App