Market capitalisation of 3 of 10 most valued firms jump ₹70,312.7 crore; RIL, HDFC Bank and HUL top gainers
Amidst market fluctuations last week, the collective market capitalization of three among the top 10 most valued companies surged by ₹70,312.7 crore. Reliance Industries emerged as the primary gainer, leading the pack alongside HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, while others, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), witnessed a combined erosion of ₹68,783.2 crore.
