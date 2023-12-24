Hello User
Market capitalisation of 3 of 10 most valued firms jump 70,312.7 crore; RIL, HDFC Bank and HUL top gainers

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Mcap of three of 10 most valued firms jump 70,312.7 cr; Reliance biggest winner

Representative image. Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Amidst market fluctuations last week, the collective market capitalization of three among the top 10 most valued companies surged by 70,312.7 crore. Reliance Industries emerged as the primary gainer, leading the pack alongside HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, while others, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), witnessed a combined erosion of 68,783.2 crore.

Despite a record-breaking rally, the BSE benchmark experienced a decline of 376.79 points or 0.52% last week. Notably, Reliance Industries saw a substantial increase of 47,021.59 crore, reaching a market valuation of 17,35,194.85 crore. Hindustan Unilever added 12,241.37 crore, bringing its valuation to 6,05,043.25 crore, while HDFC Bank's market capitalization rose by 11,049.74 crore to 12,68,143.20 crore.

On the flip side, ICICI Bank's market capitalization plummeted by 30,235.29 crore to 6,97,095.53 crore. TCS witnessed a decrease of 12,715.21 crore, reaching 13,99,696.92 crore, and State Bank of India faced a decline of 10,486.42 crore, settling at 5,68,185.42 crore. Infosys and ITC experienced decreases of 7,159.5 crore and 3,991.36 crore, reaching 6,48,298.04 crore and 5,67,645.03 crore, respectively.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped by 2,108.17 crore to 5,56,134.58 crore, and LIC witnessed a decline of 2,087.25 crore, settling at 5,01,635.57 crore.

In the hierarchy of the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

