Amidst market fluctuations last week, the collective market capitalization of three among the top 10 most valued companies surged by ₹70,312.7 crore. Reliance Industries emerged as the primary gainer, leading the pack alongside HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, while others, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), witnessed a combined erosion of ₹68,783.2 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a record-breaking rally, the BSE benchmark experienced a decline of 376.79 points or 0.52% last week. Notably, Reliance Industries saw a substantial increase of ₹47,021.59 crore, reaching a market valuation of ₹17,35,194.85 crore. Hindustan Unilever added ₹12,241.37 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹6,05,043.25 crore, while HDFC Bank's market capitalization rose by ₹11,049.74 crore to ₹12,68,143.20 crore.

On the flip side, ICICI Bank's market capitalization plummeted by ₹30,235.29 crore to ₹6,97,095.53 crore. TCS witnessed a decrease of ₹12,715.21 crore, reaching ₹13,99,696.92 crore, and State Bank of India faced a decline of ₹10,486.42 crore, settling at ₹5,68,185.42 crore. Infosys and ITC experienced decreases of ₹7,159.5 crore and ₹3,991.36 crore, reaching ₹6,48,298.04 crore and ₹5,67,645.03 crore, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped by ₹2,108.17 crore to ₹5,56,134.58 crore, and LIC witnessed a decline of ₹2,087.25 crore, settling at ₹5,01,635.57 crore.

In the hierarchy of the top 10 companies, Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

