Market capitalisation of 4 of top 10 valued firms add ₹1.71 lakh crore; HDFC Bank, LIC lead gainers
Six companies within the top 10 experienced a combined decrease of ₹78,127.48 crore, primarily attributed to Reliance Industries, a major contributor to the losses.
Last week saw significant movements in market valuations among the top 10 firms, with four of them collectively adding ₹1,71,309.28 crore, driven by notable gains from HDFC Bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) amidst a generally positive equities trend.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started