Last week saw significant movements in market valuations among the top 10 firms, with four of them collectively adding ₹1,71,309.28 crore, driven by notable gains from HDFC Bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) amidst a generally positive equities trend.

Conversely, six companies within the top 10 experienced a combined decrease of ₹78,127.48 crore, primarily attributed to Reliance Industries, a major contributor to the losses.

During this period, the BSE benchmark rose by 596.87 points or 0.81%, reaching a record high of 74,501.73 on April 4.

Among the gainers within the top 10 were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and LIC. On the flip side, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever witnessed declines in their valuations.

HDFC Bank's market valuation surged by ₹76,880.74 crore to reach ₹11,77,065.34 crore, while LIC added ₹49,208.48 crore, reaching ₹6,27,692.77 crore.

TCS saw an increase of ₹34,733.64 crore, bringing its market capitalization to ₹14,39,836.02 crore, and State Bank of India rose by ₹10,486.42 crore to ₹6,82,152.71 crore.

However, Reliance Industries experienced a decline of ₹38,462.95 crore, settling at ₹19,75,547.68 crore. Bharti Airtel's market capitalization decreased by ₹21,206.58 crore to ₹6,73,831.90 crore, and ICICI Bank witnessed a dive of ₹9,458.25 crore to ₹7,60,084.40 crore.

Infosys' valuation decreased by ₹7,996.54 crore to ₹6,14,120.84 crore, and ITC dipped by ₹873.93 crore to ₹5,34,158.81 crore. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever saw a reduction of ₹129.23 crore, ending at ₹5,32,816.81 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued domestic firm by market valuation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)

