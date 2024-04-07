Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market capitalisation of 4 of top 10 valued firms add 1.71 lakh crore; HDFC Bank, LIC lead gainers
BackBack

Market capitalisation of 4 of top 10 valued firms add ₹1.71 lakh crore; HDFC Bank, LIC lead gainers

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi

Six companies within the top 10 experienced a combined decrease of ₹78,127.48 crore, primarily attributed to Reliance Industries, a major contributor to the losses.

Close-up of hands of businesswoman analyzing stock market charts and key performance indicators (KPI) with business intelligence (BI) on notebook computer and smartphone screen, fintech (financial technology)Premium
Close-up of hands of businesswoman analyzing stock market charts and key performance indicators (KPI) with business intelligence (BI) on notebook computer and smartphone screen, fintech (financial technology)

Last week saw significant movements in market valuations among the top 10 firms, with four of them collectively adding 1,71,309.28 crore, driven by notable gains from HDFC Bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) amidst a generally positive equities trend.

Conversely, six companies within the top 10 experienced a combined decrease of 78,127.48 crore, primarily attributed to Reliance Industries, a major contributor to the losses.

Also read: Week Ahead: Inflation data, Q4 results, crude oil prices, global cues among key market triggers this week

During this period, the BSE benchmark rose by 596.87 points or 0.81%, reaching a record high of 74,501.73 on April 4.

Among the gainers within the top 10 were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and LIC. On the flip side, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever witnessed declines in their valuations.

HDFC Bank's market valuation surged by 76,880.74 crore to reach 11,77,065.34 crore, while LIC added 49,208.48 crore, reaching 6,27,692.77 crore.

TCS saw an increase of 34,733.64 crore, bringing its market capitalization to 14,39,836.02 crore, and State Bank of India rose by 10,486.42 crore to 6,82,152.71 crore.

However, Reliance Industries experienced a decline of 38,462.95 crore, settling at 19,75,547.68 crore. Bharti Airtel's market capitalization decreased by 21,206.58 crore to 6,73,831.90 crore, and ICICI Bank witnessed a dive of 9,458.25 crore to 7,60,084.40 crore.

Also read: Upcoming IPOs: 3 SME public issues and 6 new listings scheduled for primary market this week

Infosys' valuation decreased by 7,996.54 crore to 6,14,120.84 crore, and ITC dipped by 873.93 crore to 5,34,158.81 crore. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever saw a reduction of 129.23 crore, ending at 5,32,816.81 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued domestic firm by market valuation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Apr 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App