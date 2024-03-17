Market capitalisation of 5 of top 10 firms tanks ₹2.23 lakh crore; Reliance, LIC biggest laggards
Reliance Industries saw the most substantial decrease, with its market capitalization plummeting by ₹81,763.35 crore to ₹19,19,595.15 crore.
Five of the top 10 valued firms encountered a collective decline of ₹2,23,660 crore in their market valuation over the past week, as Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India bore the brunt amidst a prevailing bearish sentiment in equities.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started