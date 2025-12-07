Market capitalisation of 5 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹72,285 crore; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

The past week saw significant shifts in the market valuations of India’s top-ranked companies, with five of the ten most valuable firms collectively adding ₹72,284.74 crore in market capitalisation.

Among these gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys stood out as the strongest performers, registering the most substantial increases in value.

The companies that recorded an uptick in their valuations included Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance. In contrast, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed declines in their market worth over the same period.

Advertisement

Top gainers and losers On the broader indices, the BSE Sensex managed to post a very small rise of 5.7 points, showing a largely flat movement. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty slipped by 16.5 points, reflecting mild weakness across segments of the market.

TCS delivered the most notable gain, adding ₹35,909.52 crore to its valuation, which climbed to ₹11,71,862.37 crore. Infosys followed with a sharp increase of ₹23,404.55 crore, taking its market cap to ₹6,71,366.53 crore.

Bajaj Finance also registered a meaningful advance of ₹6,720.28 crore, lifting its valuation to ₹6,52,396.39 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation grew by ₹3,791.9 crore to reach ₹12,01,832.74 crore, while ICICI Bank added ₹2,458.49 crore, pushing its valuation to ₹9,95,184.46 crore.

Advertisement

On the losing side, Reliance Industries saw the steepest erosion, shedding ₹35,116.76 crore and bringing its market cap down to ₹20,85,218.71 crore. LIC’s valuation fell by ₹15,559.49 crore to ₹5,50,021.80 crore.

Also Read | CPI print to US Fed meet: Top five triggers for Indian stock market this week

State Bank of India also recorded a drop of ₹7,522.96 crore, reducing its worth to ₹8,96,662.19 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation contracted by ₹5,724.03 crore to ₹15,43,019.64 crore, and L&T’s market cap declined by ₹4,185.39 crore to ₹5,55,459.56 crore.

Despite the mixed performance across the top companies, Reliance Industries continued to hold its position as India’s most valuable firm. It was followed in the rankings by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, L&T and LIC.

Advertisement