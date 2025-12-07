Mint Market
Subscribe

Market capitalisation of 5 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹72,285 crore; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

Mcap of five of top-10 most-valued firms surges 72,285 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published7 Dec 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Market capitalisation of 5 of top-10 most valued firms surges <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,285 crore; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers
Market capitalisation of 5 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹72,285 crore; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

The past week saw significant shifts in the market valuations of India’s top-ranked companies, with five of the ten most valuable firms collectively adding 72,284.74 crore in market capitalisation.

Among these gainers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys stood out as the strongest performers, registering the most substantial increases in value.

The companies that recorded an uptick in their valuations included Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance. In contrast, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed declines in their market worth over the same period.

Advertisement
Also Read | Small-cap multibagger stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Monday, here's why

Top gainers and losers

On the broader indices, the BSE Sensex managed to post a very small rise of 5.7 points, showing a largely flat movement. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty slipped by 16.5 points, reflecting mild weakness across segments of the market.

TCS delivered the most notable gain, adding 35,909.52 crore to its valuation, which climbed to 11,71,862.37 crore. Infosys followed with a sharp increase of 23,404.55 crore, taking its market cap to 6,71,366.53 crore.

Bajaj Finance also registered a meaningful advance of 6,720.28 crore, lifting its valuation to 6,52,396.39 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation grew by 3,791.9 crore to reach 12,01,832.74 crore, while ICICI Bank added 2,458.49 crore, pushing its valuation to 9,95,184.46 crore.

Advertisement

On the losing side, Reliance Industries saw the steepest erosion, shedding 35,116.76 crore and bringing its market cap down to 20,85,218.71 crore. LIC’s valuation fell by 15,559.49 crore to 5,50,021.80 crore.

Also Read | CPI print to US Fed meet: Top five triggers for Indian stock market this week

State Bank of India also recorded a drop of 7,522.96 crore, reducing its worth to 8,96,662.19 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation contracted by 5,724.03 crore to 15,43,019.64 crore, and L&T’s market cap declined by 4,185.39 crore to 5,55,459.56 crore.

Despite the mixed performance across the top companies, Reliance Industries continued to hold its position as India’s most valuable firm. It was followed in the rankings by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, L&T and LIC.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Indian Stock MarketStock Market TodayMcap
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMarket capitalisation of 5 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹72,285 crore; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers
Read Next Story