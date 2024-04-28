Last week witnessed a collective surge in market valuation among six of the top-10 most valued companies, amounting to a notable increase of ₹1,30,734.57 crore.

State Bank of India and ICICI Bank emerged as the principal beneficiaries, aligning with an overall optimistic trend in the equity market.

During this period, the BSE benchmark advanced by 641.83 points or 0.87 percent. The market value of State Bank of India soared by ₹45,158.54 crore to reach ₹7,15,218.40 crore, while ICICI Bank experienced a surge of ₹28,726.33 crore, reaching ₹7,77,750.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel and ITC also observed significant gains, adding ₹20,747.99 crore and ₹18,914.35 crore respectively to their market capitalization.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries saw a decline of ₹26,115.56 crore in its market capitalization, settling at ₹19,64,079.96 crore. Similarly, HDFC Bank witnessed a dip of ₹16,371.34 crore, reaching ₹11,46,943.59 crore.

Despite fluctuations, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm among the top-10, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Limited.

(With inputs from PTI)

