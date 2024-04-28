Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market capitalisation of 6 most valued firms surges to 1.30 lakh crore; SBI, ICICI Bank leads the pack
BackBack

Market capitalisation of 6 most valued firms surges to ₹1.30 lakh crore; SBI, ICICI Bank leads the pack

Livemint

Bharti Airtel and ITC also observed significant gains, adding ₹20,747.99 crore and ₹18,914.35 crore respectively to their market capitalization.

Market cap of 10 most valued firms (iStock)Premium
Market cap of 10 most valued firms (iStock)

Last week witnessed a collective surge in market valuation among six of the top-10 most valued companies, amounting to a notable increase of 1,30,734.57 crore. 

State Bank of India and ICICI Bank emerged as the principal beneficiaries, aligning with an overall optimistic trend in the equity market. 

Also read: Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying Tata Power and Oil India tomorrow

During this period, the BSE benchmark advanced by 641.83 points or 0.87 percent. The market value of State Bank of India soared by 45,158.54 crore to reach 7,15,218.40 crore, while ICICI Bank experienced a surge of 28,726.33 crore, reaching 7,77,750.22 crore.

Bharti Airtel and ITC also observed significant gains, adding 20,747.99 crore and 18,914.35 crore respectively to their market capitalization.

Also read: Bajaj Finance vs Jio Financial: Which stock should you buy after Q4 results?

On the other hand, Reliance Industries saw a decline of 26,115.56 crore in its market capitalization, settling at 19,64,079.96 crore. Similarly, HDFC Bank witnessed a dip of 16,371.34 crore, reaching 11,46,943.59 crore.

Despite fluctuations, Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm among the top-10, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Limited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Apr 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue