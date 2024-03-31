Market capitalisation of 7 most valued firms climbs ₹67,259 crore; Reliance top gainer
Reliance Industries saw a notable spike of ₹45,262.59 crore, reaching a valuation of ₹20,14,010.63 crore.
During the truncated holiday week, the collective market worth of seven out of the top 10 esteemed companies surged by ₹67,259.99 crore, with Reliance Industries emerging as the primary beneficiary amid a general bullish sentiment in the stock market.
