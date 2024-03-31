Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market capitalisation of 7 most valued firms climbs 67,259 crore; Reliance top gainer

Market capitalisation of 7 most valued firms climbs ₹67,259 crore; Reliance top gainer

Livemint , Written By Vaamanaa Sethi

Reliance Industries saw a notable spike of 45,262.59 crore, reaching a valuation of 20,14,010.63 crore.

Market Cap

During the truncated holiday week, the collective market worth of seven out of the top 10 esteemed companies surged by 67,259.99 crore, with Reliance Industries emerging as the primary beneficiary amid a general bullish sentiment in the stock market.

The BSE index experienced an ascent of 819.41 points or 1.12 percent over the week.

Trading activity was limited to three sessions due to market closures on Monday for Holi and Good Friday on March 29.

Also read: HDFC Bank looking to sell its 100% stake in HDFC Education and Development Services; Details here

State Bank of India witnessed an increase of 5,533.26 crore, reaching a market valuation of 6,71,666.29 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) observed a rise of 5,218.12 crore, totaling 5,78,484.29 crore, while ICICI Bank saw an uptick of 4,132.67 crore, reaching 7,69,542.65 crore.

HDFC Bank's market capitalization rose by 4,029.69 crore, standing at 11,00,184.60 crore, and Hindustan Unilever saw an increase of 2,819.51 crore, reaching 5,32,946.04 crore.

ITC experienced a modest gain of 264.15 crore, reaching a market cap of 5,35,032.74 crore.

However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed a decline of 10,691.45 crore, falling to 14,05,102.38 crore, while Infosys saw a dip of 4,163.13 crore, down to 6,22,117.38 crore.

Also read: FY24 Review | Bajaj Auto, NTPC, among top 10 Nifty 50 performers, deliver hefty 80-140% returns in last 12 months

Bharti Airtel's valuation decreased by 3,817.18 crore, reaching 6,95,038.48 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its dominance as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

