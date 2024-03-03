Market capitalisation of 7 of top-10 most valued firms climb ₹65,302 crore, TCS, ICICI Bank lead market cap surge
TCS saw its market cap rise by a substantial ₹19,881.39 crore, followed by ICICI Bank with a gain of ₹15,672.82 crore. Other notable gainers included State Bank of India increased by ₹12,182.1 crore, HDFC Bank added ₹7,178.03 crore, and Hindustan Unilever grew by 5,051.63 crore.
The combined market valuation of India's top 10 companies rose by a significant ₹65,302.5 crore last week, mirroring the upward trend in the broader market. This positive sentiment was driven by gains in seven of the top 10 most valuable firms, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ICICI Bank leading the pack.
