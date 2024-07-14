Market capitalisation of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jump ₹1.72 lakh crore; TCS leads the pack

During the week, the BSE benchmark rose by 522.74 points, marking a 0.65% increase. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 622 points, or 0.78%, reaching a record closing level of 80,519.34 on Friday. In intraday trading, it peaked at 80,893.51, surging by 996.17 points or 1.24 per cent.

Livemint
First Published14 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Mcap of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,72,225.62 crore.
Mcap of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged amounting to ₹1,72,225.62 crore.

Last week witnessed a significant surge in the combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms, amounting to an increase of 1,72,225.62 crore. Leading the charge was IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), benefiting from a bullish equity market.

TCS saw its market capitalization (mcap) surge by 62,393.92 crore to 15,14,133.45 crore after its shares jumped nearly 7 per cent on Friday, following a robust 8.7 per cent growth in net profit to 12,040 crore for the June quarter.

ITC added 31,858.83 crore, bringing its valuation to 5,73,258.78 crore. Infosys' mcap increased by 26,905.14 crore to 7,10,827.27 crore, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a jump of 22,422.12 crore, reaching 6,64,947.01 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market valuation surged by 17,668.92 crore to 6,16,156.81 crore, and Reliance Industries gained 9,066.19 crore, reaching 21,60,628.75 crore. Bharti Airtel's mcap climbed by 1,910.5 crore to 8,15,705.36 crore.

However, HDFC Bank saw a decline in valuation by 18,069.29 crore to 12,35,825.35 crore. Similarly, State Bank of India's mcap diminished by 356.99 crore to 7,67,204.26 crore, and ICICI Bank declined by 210.5 crore to 8,67,668.16 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 01:31 PM IST
