Market capitalisation of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹1.28 lakh crore; RIL, Bharti Airtel biggest gainers

The combined market capitalisation of seven out of the ten most valuable Indian companies recorded a substantial rise last week, collectively adding ₹1,28,281.52 crore to their valuation.

This upswing aligned with the broader positive sentiment in the equity markets, where the BSE benchmark index advanced by 669.14 points, or 0.79 percent, over the week. Among the top performers were Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel, which stood out as the biggest contributors to the climb in market value.

Biggest gainers and losers Reliance Industries saw the sharpest increase, with its market valuation soaring by ₹36,673 crore to reach ₹20,92,052.61 crore, regaining its position as the country’s most valuable company. Bharti Airtel followed closely, registering an impressive gain of ₹36,579.01 crore, pushing its market capitalisation to ₹12,33,279.85 crore.

Technology giants also delivered strong performances. Infosys added ₹17,490.03 crore to its valuation, taking its total to ₹6,41,688.83 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recorded an increase of ₹16,299.49 crore, elevating its market cap to ₹11,39,715.66 crore. Among the banking majors, HDFC Bank’s market value expanded by ₹14,608.22 crore to ₹15,35,132.56 crore. State Bank of India registered a gain of ₹4,846.08 crore, bringing its total valuation to ₹8,97,769.87 crore.

Hindustan Unilever also contributed to the positive momentum, as its market capitalisation rose by ₹1,785.69 crore to ₹5,71,972.75 crore.

However, not all top companies shared in the gains. Bajaj Finance’s valuation declined by ₹8,244.79 crore, reducing its market cap to ₹6,25,328.59 crore. LIC also witnessed a contraction, with its market value falling by ₹4,522.38 crore to ₹5,70,578.04 crore. ICICI Bank experienced a smaller erosion of ₹1,248.08 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹9,79,126.35 crore.

Despite the mixed performance, the overall rankings remained unchanged, with Reliance Industries at the top, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

