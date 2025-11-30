Market capitalisation of 7 of top-10 most valued firms surges by ₹96,201 crore; RIL, Bajaj Finance biggest gainers

The combined market capitalisation of seven out of the ten most highly valued Indian companies increased by ₹96,200.95 crore over the past week, supported by a broadly positive sentiment in the equity markets.

Among these, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance emerged as the major contributors to the overall gains. The upward movement coincided with a steady rise in the broader market indices, with the BSE Sensex advancing 474.75 points, or 0.55%, during the week.

Notably, the benchmark index also reached a fresh all-time high of 86,055.86 on Thursday, underscoring improved investor confidence.

Top gainers and losers Within the list of top-ten companies by valuation, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever registered increases in their market worth. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a contraction in their valuations.

Reliance Industries led the week’s gains by adding ₹28,282.86 crore, lifting its market capitalisation to ₹21,20,335.47 crore. Bajaj Finance followed with an impressive increase of ₹20,347.52 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,45,676.11 crore. HDFC Bank also posted a strong rise of ₹13,611.11 crore, pushing its mcap to ₹15,48,743.67 crore, while ICICI Bank recorded a similar addition of ₹13,599.62 crore, taking its valuation to ₹9,92,725.97 crore.

Other gainers included Hindustan Unilever, which saw its valuation rise by ₹7,671.41 crore to ₹5,79,644.16 crore, and State Bank of India, whose market worth increased by ₹6,415.28 crore to reach ₹9,04,185.15 crore. Infosys added ₹6,273.15 crore, pushing its valuation to ₹6,47,961.98 crore.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel experienced the sharpest decline, losing ₹35,239.01 crore in market value. LIC’s valuation fell by ₹4,996.75 crore, and TCS saw an erosion of ₹3,762.81 crore.

In the overall ranking of the top-ten valued firms, Reliance Industries remained at the top, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.