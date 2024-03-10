Market Capitalisation of 7of top-10 most valued firms surged to ₹71,301 crore; Bharti Airtel leads the pack
The BSE benchmark climbed by 374.04 points or 0.50% last week, setting new records. Markets remained closed on Friday for Mahashivratri festivities.
During the holiday-shortened last week, the combined market valuation of seven out of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹71,301.34 crore, with Bharti Airtel leading the pack as the top gainer.
