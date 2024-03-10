During the holiday-shortened last week, the combined market valuation of seven out of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹71,301.34 crore, with Bharti Airtel leading the pack as the top gainer.

In an unprecedented rally, the BSE benchmark climbed by 374.04 points or 0.50% last week, setting new records. Markets remained closed on Friday for Mahashivratri festivities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at a historic high of 74,119.39 on Thursday, while the Nifty ended at a fresh peak of 22,493.55.

To ensure operational readiness, leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session on Saturday (March 2) in the equity and equity derivative segments.

Among the gainers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC, while Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed erosion in their market valuation.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by ₹38,726.67 crore to reach ₹6,77,448.44 crore, while State Bank of India added ₹13,476.16 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹7,03,393.29 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rallied by ₹12,243.35 crore to reach ₹10,98,707.88 crore, and ICICI Bank's spurted by ₹3,099.76 crore to ₹7,63,581.30 crore.

ITC's market capitalization climbed by ₹1,469.81 crore to ₹5,15,921.57 crore, and TCS advanced by ₹1,157.79 crore to ₹14,87,070.15 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed by ₹1,127.8 crore to ₹5,68,753.81 crore.

However, Infosys' market capitalization tanked by ₹15,875.81 crore to ₹6,71,121.34 crore, and Reliance Industries witnessed a decline of ₹15,391.94 crore, reaching ₹20,01,358.50 crore.

LIC's market capitalization declined by ₹6,166.87 crore to ₹6,48,596.89 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position at the top of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

