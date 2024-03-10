Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market Capitalisation of 7of top-10 most valued firms surged to 71,301 crore; Bharti Airtel leads the pack
BackBack

Market Capitalisation of 7of top-10 most valued firms surged to ₹71,301 crore; Bharti Airtel leads the pack

Livemint , Written By Vaamanaa Sethi

The BSE benchmark climbed by 374.04 points or 0.50% last week, setting new records. Markets remained closed on Friday for Mahashivratri festivities.

Investors are piling into FAANG shorts as US stocks continue to breach new records, with the Nasdaq Composite Index surging above 8,000 for the first time Tuesday.Premium
Investors are piling into FAANG shorts as US stocks continue to breach new records, with the Nasdaq Composite Index surging above 8,000 for the first time Tuesday.

During the holiday-shortened last week, the combined market valuation of seven out of the top-10 most valued firms surged by 71,301.34 crore, with Bharti Airtel leading the pack as the top gainer.

In an unprecedented rally, the BSE benchmark climbed by 374.04 points or 0.50% last week, setting new records. Markets remained closed on Friday for Mahashivratri festivities.

Also read: Week Ahead: Inflation data, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers as Nifty 50 eyes 22,800 this week

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at a historic high of 74,119.39 on Thursday, while the Nifty ended at a fresh peak of 22,493.55.

To ensure operational readiness, leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session on Saturday (March 2) in the equity and equity derivative segments.

Among the gainers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC, while Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed erosion in their market valuation.

Also read: Over 30 smallcaps log double-digit as Sensex posts fourth straight weekly gain; Tata Group stocks among gainers

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by 38,726.67 crore to reach 6,77,448.44 crore, while State Bank of India added 13,476.16 crore, taking its market valuation to 7,03,393.29 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rallied by 12,243.35 crore to reach 10,98,707.88 crore, and ICICI Bank's spurted by 3,099.76 crore to 7,63,581.30 crore.

ITC's market capitalization climbed by 1,469.81 crore to 5,15,921.57 crore, and TCS advanced by 1,157.79 crore to 14,87,070.15 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed by 1,127.8 crore to 5,68,753.81 crore.

However, Infosys' market capitalization tanked by 15,875.81 crore to 6,71,121.34 crore, and Reliance Industries witnessed a decline of 15,391.94 crore, reaching 20,01,358.50 crore.

Also read: FPIs turn steady buyers in India, invest 11,823 crore in equities this month; What's behind the inflows?

LIC's market capitalization declined by 6,166.87 crore to 6,48,596.89 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position at the top of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Mar 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie