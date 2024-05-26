Market capitalization of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jump ₹1.85 lakh crore; Reliance and HDFC top gainers
The BSE benchmark soared by 1,404.45 points, or 1.89%, and the 30-share BSE Sensex reached an all-time intraday high of 75,636.50 on Friday.
Last week, nine of the top ten most-valued firms collectively gained ₹1,85,320.49 crore in market valuation, with Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank leading the surge, reflecting a broader rally in equities.
