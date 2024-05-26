Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Market capitalization of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jump 1.85 lakh crore; Reliance and HDFC top gainers

Market capitalization of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jump ₹1.85 lakh crore; Reliance and HDFC top gainers

Livemint

The BSE benchmark soared by 1,404.45 points, or 1.89%, and the 30-share BSE Sensex reached an all-time intraday high of 75,636.50 on Friday.

Market Capitalization of top-10 most valued firms

Last week, nine of the top ten most-valued firms collectively gained 1,85,320.49 crore in market valuation, with Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank leading the surge, reflecting a broader rally in equities.

Among the top-10 most-valued companies, only ITC lagged behind.

Among the top-10 most-valued companies, only ITC lagged behind.

Also read: Week Ahead: Q4 Results, F&O expiry, Lok Sabha elections, global cues among key market triggers this week

Reliance Industries' market valuation increased by 61,398.65 crore, reaching 20,02,509.35 crore. HDFC Bank saw a rise of 38,966.07 crore, bringing its valuation to 11,53,129.36 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) valuation jumped by 35,135.36 crore to 6,51,348.26 crore. Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation soared by 22,921.42 crore to 7,87,838.71 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's climbed by 9,985.76 crore to 5,56,829.63 crore.

Infosys' market valuation increased by 8,821.99 crore to 6,08,198.38 crore, and State Bank of India's (SBI) rose by 6,916.57 crore to 7,39,493.34 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation went up by 903.31 crore to 7,95,307.82 crore, and Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) increased by 271.36 crore to 13,93,235.05 crore.

Also read: Upcoming IPOs: Five SME issues and two new listings scheduled for next week; check full list here

Conversely, ITC's market valuation fell by 436.97 crore to 5,44,458.70 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 companies, Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

