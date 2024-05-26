The BSE benchmark soared by 1,404.45 points, or 1.89%, and the 30-share BSE Sensex reached an all-time intraday high of 75,636.50 on Friday.

Last week, nine of the top ten most-valued firms collectively gained ₹1,85,320.49 crore in market valuation, with Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank leading the surge, reflecting a broader rally in equities.

Among the top-10 most-valued companies, only ITC lagged behind.

Reliance Industries' market valuation increased by ₹61,398.65 crore, reaching ₹20,02,509.35 crore. HDFC Bank saw a rise of ₹38,966.07 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹11,53,129.36 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) valuation jumped by ₹35,135.36 crore to ₹6,51,348.26 crore. Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation soared by ₹22,921.42 crore to ₹7,87,838.71 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's climbed by ₹9,985.76 crore to ₹5,56,829.63 crore.

Infosys' market valuation increased by ₹8,821.99 crore to ₹6,08,198.38 crore, and State Bank of India's (SBI) rose by ₹6,916.57 crore to ₹7,39,493.34 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation went up by ₹903.31 crore to ₹7,95,307.82 crore, and Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) increased by ₹271.36 crore to ₹13,93,235.05 crore.

Conversely, ITC's market valuation fell by ₹436.97 crore to ₹5,44,458.70 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 companies, Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

