The combined market capitalization of nine out of the top 10 most-valued companies surged by ₹3,06,243.74 crore last week, driven by a bullish trend in equities. ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest gainers.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark index jumped 3,076.6 points (4.16%), while the NSE Nifty climbed 953.2 points (4.25%).

ICICI Bank recorded the highest market cap increase among the top firms, adding ₹64,426.27 crore to reach ₹9,47,628.46 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation rose by ₹53,286.17 crore to ₹9,84,354.44 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap grew by ₹49,105.12 crore, reaching ₹13,54,275.11 crore. Reliance Industries gained ₹39,311.54 crore, pushing its valuation to ₹17,27,339.74 crore, while Bajaj Finance added ₹30,953.71 crore, reaching ₹5,52,846.18 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an increase of ₹24,259.28 crore, bringing its market value to ₹12,95,058.25 crore. State Bank of India’s valuation climbed ₹22,534.67 crore to ₹6,72,023.89 crore, and Hindustan Unilever added ₹16,823.08 crore, reaching ₹5,28,058.89 crore.

Infosys’ market cap rose by ₹5,543.9 crore, totaling ₹6,61,364.38 crore.

However, ITC was the only company among the top 10 to see a decline, with its market cap dropping ₹7,570.64 crore to ₹5,07,796.04 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable Indian company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)