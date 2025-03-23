Market capitalisation of 9 of top-10 most -valued firms surges ₹3 lakh crore; ICICI Bank, Airtel biggest gainers.

Mint Market

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Mar 2025, 01:32 PM IST
The combined market capitalization of nine out of the top 10 most-valued companies surged by 3,06,243.74 crore last week, driven by a bullish trend in equities. ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest gainers.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark index jumped 3,076.6 points (4.16%), while the NSE Nifty climbed 953.2 points (4.25%).

ICICI Bank recorded the highest market cap increase among the top firms, adding 64,426.27 crore to reach 9,47,628.46 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation rose by 53,286.17 crore to 9,84,354.44 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap grew by 49,105.12 crore, reaching 13,54,275.11 crore. Reliance Industries gained 39,311.54 crore, pushing its valuation to 17,27,339.74 crore, while Bajaj Finance added 30,953.71 crore, reaching 5,52,846.18 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an increase of 24,259.28 crore, bringing its market value to 12,95,058.25 crore. State Bank of India’s valuation climbed 22,534.67 crore to 6,72,023.89 crore, and Hindustan Unilever added 16,823.08 crore, reaching 5,28,058.89 crore.

Infosys’ market cap rose by 5,543.9 crore, totaling 6,61,364.38 crore.

However, ITC was the only company among the top 10 to see a decline, with its market cap dropping 7,570.64 crore to 5,07,796.04 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable Indian company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:23 Mar 2025, 01:32 PM IST
