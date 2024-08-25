Market capitalisation of 9 of top 10 valued firms surges by ₹95,522 crore; Reliance, TCS among top gainers

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation (Mcap) increased by 29,634.27 crore to reach 20,29,710.68 crore.

Published25 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST
The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valuable companies rose by 95,522.81 crore last week, with Reliance Industries, TCS, and HUL leading the gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed for the fourth consecutive session, ending 33.02 points or 0.04 percent higher at 81,086.21 on Friday.

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation (Mcap) increased by 29,634.27 crore to reach 20,29,710.68 crore.

TCS's valuation rose by 17,167.83 crore to 16,15,114.27 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's value grew by 15,225.36 crore to 6,61,151.49 crore.

Bharti Airtel's Mcap surged by 12,268.39 crore to 8,57,392.26 crore, and ICICI Bank's by 11,524.92 crore to 8,47,640.11 crore.

ITC's value increased by 3,965.14 crore to 6,32,364.24 crore, while State Bank of India added 2,498.89 crore to reach 7,27,578.99 crore.

Additionally, Life Insurance Corporation of India's valuation rose by 1,992.37 crore to 6,71,050.63 crore, and Infosys gained 1,245.64 crore, bringing its total to 7,73,269.13 crore.

However, HDFC Bank's market capitalisation dropped by 4,835.34 crore to 12,38,606.19 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST
