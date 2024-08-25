Market capitalisation of 9 of top 10 valued firms surges by ₹95,522 crore; Reliance, TCS among top gainers

The combined market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valuable companies rose by ₹95,522.81 crore last week, with Reliance Industries, TCS, and HUL leading the gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed for the fourth consecutive session, ending 33.02 points or 0.04 percent higher at 81,086.21 on Friday.

Over the past week, the BSE benchmark gained 649.37 points or 0.80 percent.

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation (Mcap) increased by ₹29,634.27 crore to reach ₹20,29,710.68 crore.

TCS's valuation rose by ₹17,167.83 crore to ₹16,15,114.27 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's value grew by ₹15,225.36 crore to ₹6,61,151.49 crore.

Bharti Airtel's Mcap surged by ₹12,268.39 crore to ₹8,57,392.26 crore, and ICICI Bank's by ₹11,524.92 crore to ₹8,47,640.11 crore.

ITC's value increased by ₹3,965.14 crore to ₹6,32,364.24 crore, while State Bank of India added ₹2,498.89 crore to reach ₹7,27,578.99 crore.

Additionally, Life Insurance Corporation of India's valuation rose by ₹1,992.37 crore to ₹6,71,050.63 crore, and Infosys gained ₹1,245.64 crore, bringing its total to ₹7,73,269.13 crore.

However, HDFC Bank's market capitalisation dropped by ₹4,835.34 crore to ₹12,38,606.19 crore.