Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hits record high of 220.74 lakh crore

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hits record high of 220.74 lakh crore

The 30-share BSE benchmark closed 97.70 points, or 0.19%, higher at 51,115.22 on Thursday. In the previous trade, it had closed 379.99 points or 0.75% higher at 51,017.52.
1 min read . 06:44 PM IST PTI

In two days of market rally, investors' wealth has risen by 1,67,959.92 crore to 2,20,74,421.11 crore

NEW DELHI : The market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of 220.74 lakh crore on Thursday, helped by a bullish sentiment in the equity market.

At the close of trade, their market capitalisation stood at 2,20,74,421.11 crore.

Reliance Securities Head (Strategy) Binod Modi said, "Domestic equities remained resilient and traded in range, amid expiry-led volatility. Buying momentum remained visible in mid-cap and small-cap stocks and they have outperformed benchmark indices."

SBI was the leading performer in the 30-share BSE pack, jumping 2.84%, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto.

In contrast, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained up to 0.54%.

The BSE bankex, consumer durables, power, utilities and IT rose up to 1.19%; while realty and telecom, among others, closed lower.

