Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hits record high of 220.74 lakh crore

In two days of market rally, investors' wealth has risen by ₹1,67,959.92 crore to ₹2,20,74,421.11 crore

NEW DELHI : The market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of ₹220.74 lakh crore on Thursday, helped by a bullish sentiment in the equity market.

The 30-share BSE benchmark closed 97.70 points, or 0.19%, higher at 51,115.22 on Thursday. In the previous trade, it had closed 379.99 points or 0.75% higher at 51,017.52.

In two days of market rally, investors' wealth has risen by ₹1,67,959.92 crore to ₹2,20,74,421.11 crore.

Reliance Securities Head (Strategy) Binod Modi said, "Domestic equities remained resilient and traded in range, amid expiry-led volatility. Buying momentum remained visible in mid-cap and small-cap stocks and they have outperformed benchmark indices."

SBI was the leading performer in the 30-share BSE pack, jumping 2.84%, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto.

In contrast, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE bankex, consumer durables, power, utilities and IT rose up to 1.19%; while realty and telecom, among others, closed lower.

