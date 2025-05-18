Market capitalisation of nine of top 10 most valued firms jump ₹3.35 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

Nine out of the ten most valuable companies saw a combined increase of ₹3.35 lakh crore in their market capitalisation last week, reflecting an overall positive momentum in the stock market, with Reliance Industries leading the surge.

Among the top 10 firms, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC recorded gains. Bharti Airtel was the only one to post a decline.

The BSE benchmark index rose by 2,876.12 points or 3.61% during the week.

Reliance Industries' market value rose by ₹1,06,703.54 crore, reaching ₹19,71,139.96 crore. ICICI Bank added ₹46,306.99 crore, taking its valuation to ₹10,36,322.32 crore.

TCS saw its market cap grow by ₹43,688.4 crore to ₹12,89,106.49 crore, while Infosys increased by ₹34,281.79 crore to ₹6,60,365.49 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation climbed ₹34,029.11 crore to ₹14,80,323.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market cap rose by ₹32,730.72 crore to ₹5,69,658.67 crore.

ITC's valuation increased by ₹15,142.09 crore to ₹5,45,115.06 crore, and State Bank of India added ₹11,111.15 crore to reach ₹7,06,696.04 crore.

Hindustan Unilever also gained ₹11,054.83 crore, with its market capitalisation standing at ₹5,59,437.68 crore.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends THESE stocks to buy tomorrow

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by ₹19,330.14 crore to ₹10,34,561.48 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)