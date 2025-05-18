Market capitalisation of nine of top 10 most valued firms jump ₹3.35 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

Nine out of the ten most valuable companies saw a combined increase of 3.35 lakh crore in their market capitalisation last week, reflecting an overall positive momentum in the stock market, with Reliance Industries leading the surge.

Among the top 10 firms, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC recorded gains. Bharti Airtel was the only one to post a decline.

The BSE benchmark index rose by 2,876.12 points or 3.61% during the week.

Reliance Industries' market value rose by 1,06,703.54 crore, reaching 19,71,139.96 crore. ICICI Bank added 46,306.99 crore, taking its valuation to 10,36,322.32 crore.

TCS saw its market cap grow by 43,688.4 crore to 12,89,106.49 crore, while Infosys increased by 34,281.79 crore to 6,60,365.49 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation climbed 34,029.11 crore to 14,80,323.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market cap rose by 32,730.72 crore to 5,69,658.67 crore.

ITC's valuation increased by 15,142.09 crore to 5,45,115.06 crore, and State Bank of India added 11,111.15 crore to reach 7,06,696.04 crore.

Hindustan Unilever also gained 11,054.83 crore, with its market capitalisation standing at 5,59,437.68 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by 19,330.14 crore to 10,34,561.48 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its top spot as the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

