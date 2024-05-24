The market capitalization of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) exceeded $5 trillion ( ₹416.57 lakh crore) on Thursday, coinciding with the Nifty 50 index reaching a record high of 22,993.60. Meanwhile, in morning deals today (Friday, May 24), Nifty crossed the 23,000 milestone, hitting a new high of 23004.05.

According to a press release by the NSE, it took NSE-listed companies just 6 months to jump from $4 trillion to $5 trillion. They hit the $4 trillion- mark in December 2023.

NSE further informed that the market cap grew from $2 trillion in July 2017 to $3 trillion by May 2021, a span of 46 months. The subsequent increase to $4 trillion took 30 months, achieved by December 2023, and the latest leap to $5 trillion occurred in just 6 months.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said, “Increase in the latest $1 trillion in market capitalization in a very short time of around 6 months only reposes the faith of investors in the Indian economy in the years to come."

The leading companies by market capitalization are Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

The Nifty 500 index also touched an all-time high of 21,505.25 on Thursday indicating that this growth trend in the equity market is not restricted to only the top-tier companies but is reflected across a broad spectrum of stocks, according to the exchange.

Additionally, the NSE highlighted the impressive performance of the Nifty 50 index over the past decade, delivering a 13.4 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). In the same period, domestic mutual fund assets under management (both Equity and Debt) surged by 506 percent, growing from ₹9.45 lakh crore at the end of April 2014 to ₹57.26 lakh crore by the end of April 2024.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) also saw significant growth, with their assets under management (Equity and Debt) increasing by 345 percent, from ₹16.1 lakh crore at the end of April 2014 to ₹71.6 lakh crore by the end of April 2024.

The NSE emphasised that the growth in market capitalization extends beyond the top companies, spreading across a wide range of stocks. The Nifty100 index constituents now represent 61 percent of the total market capitalization, down from 74.9 percent in April 2014. This shift indicates broader market participation.

Corporate resource mobilisation, including from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the primary market, has been encouraging, offering a viable alternative to traditional fundraising methods.

Liquidity in the secondary market has significantly improved in the Capital Market Segment. The daily average turnover in the equity segment has increased more than 4.5 times, from ₹17,818 crores in FY15 to ₹81,721 crores in FY24.

These milestones reflect the vision for the Amrit Kaal, aiming for a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy with strong public finances and a robust financial sector.

