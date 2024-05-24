Market Cap of NSE-listed companies surges to $5 trillion from $4 trillion in just 6 months
NSE-listed companies reached $5 trillion market cap in just 6 months, with Nifty hitting new highs. Nifty 500 index also reached an all-time high, indicating broad-based growth. Market participation has expanded, with corporate resource mobilization and improved liquidity in the secondary market.
The market capitalization of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) exceeded $5 trillion ( ₹416.57 lakh crore) on Thursday, coinciding with the Nifty 50 index reaching a record high of 22,993.60. Meanwhile, in morning deals today (Friday, May 24), Nifty crossed the 23,000 milestone, hitting a new high of 23004.05.
