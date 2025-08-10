Market capitalisation of top 10 valued companies plummets by ₹1.36 lakh crore, Reliance worst hit

Banner companies such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank had significant declines in a market capitalisation rout that wiped 1.36 lakh crore of valuation, whereas LIC and TCS saw gains. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
10 Aug 2025
A bearish drag on equities pulled the cumulative market capitalisation (m-cap) of the top 10 most valued companies in India sharply by 1.36 crore ( 1,36,151.24 crore) over the past week, with conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the worst hit, according to a report by PTI.

Extending losing streak for the sixth consecutive week, the BSE benchmark index, Sensex, dropped 742.12 points or 0.92 per cent, and the NSE Nifty declined 202.05 points or 0.82 per cent.

Despite the valuation drop, RIL remains the most valued company in the country, followed by private sector lender HDFC Bank, IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), telecom major Bharti Airtel, banking major ICICI Bank, public sector lending leader State Bank of India (SBI), IT giant Infosys, FMCG leader Hindustan Unilever (HUL), insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and financing major Bajaj Finance.

Market cap top losers: RIL, HDFC Bank, Airtel…

From the top 10 pack, Reliance, HDFC Bank, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and HUL faced erosion in their valuations, the report added.

  • RIL valuation tumbled 34,710.8 crore to 18,51,174.59 crore.
  • HDFC Bank's mcap tanked 29,722.04 crore to 15,14,303.58 crore.
  • The mcap of ICICI Bank fell by 24,719.45 crore to 10,25,495.69 crore.
  • Infosys value dropped by 19,504.31 crore to 5,91,423.02 crore.
  • The valuation of Bharti Airtel declined by 15,053.55 crore to 10,59,850.32 crore.
  • HUL lost 5,87,021.88 crore to tumble to 12,441.09 crore.

Maket cap top losers: TCS, SBI, LIC, Bajaj Finance

Meanwhile, among the top 10, TCS, SBI, LIC, and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

  • The mcap of LIC jumped 17,678.37 crore to 5,77,187.67 crore.
  • The valuation of TCS climbed 11,360.8 crore to 10,97,908.66 crore.
  • SBI added 9,784.46 crore, taking its valuation to 7,42,649.34 crore.
  • Bajaj Finance went up by 186.43 crore to 5,45,148.52 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

