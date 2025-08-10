Market capitalisation of top 10 valued companies plummets by ₹1.36 lakh crore, Reliance worst hit

A bearish drag on equities pulled the cumulative market capitalisation (m-cap) of the top 10 most valued companies in India sharply by ₹1.36 crore ( ₹1,36,151.24 crore) over the past week, with conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the worst hit, according to a report by PTI.
Extending losing streak for the sixth consecutive week, the BSE benchmark index, Sensex, dropped 742.12 points or 0.92 per cent, and the NSE Nifty declined 202.05 points or 0.82 per cent.
Despite the valuation drop, RIL remains the most valued company in the country, followed by private sector lender HDFC Bank, IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), telecom major Bharti Airtel, banking major ICICI Bank, public sector lending leader State Bank of India (SBI), IT giant Infosys, FMCG leader Hindustan Unilever (HUL), insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and financing major Bajaj Finance.
From the top 10 pack, Reliance, HDFC Bank, Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and HUL faced erosion in their valuations, the report added.
Meanwhile, among the top 10, TCS, SBI, LIC, and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.
(With inputs from PTI)
