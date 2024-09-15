Market capitalisation of 9 of top 10 most valued firms rises by ₹2 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel shines

Published15 Sep 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Nine of the top ten most valuable firms collectively added 2,01,552.69 crore to their market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel leading the charge amid a positive investor sentiment in equities.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rose by 54,282.62 crore, bringing its total to 9,30,490.20 crore, making it the largest gainer among the top ten companies.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation increased by 29,662.44 crore to 8,80,867.09 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 23,427.12 crore, raising its valuation to 16,36,189.63 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market cap soared by 22,438.6 crore to 6,89,358.33 crore, while HDFC Bank's valuation grew by 22,093.99 crore, reaching 12,70,035.77 crore.

Infosys saw its market valuation climb by 17,480.49 crore to 8,07,299.55 crore, and ITC's valuation increased by 15,194.17 crore to 6,42,531.82 crore.

Reliance Industries' market cap jumped by 9,878.19 crore to 19,92,160.61 crore, and State Bank of India's valuation rose by 7,095.07 crore to 7,05,535.20 crore.

In contrast, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) experienced a decline in market capitalization, dropping by 3,004.38 crore to 6,54,004.76 crore.

Reliance Industries continues to lead the list of the top ten most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 01:31 PM IST
