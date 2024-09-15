During the same period, the BSE benchmark surged by 1,707.01 points, or 2.10 percent, reaching a record high of 83,116.19 on Thursday.

Nine of the top ten most valuable firms collectively added ₹2,01,552.69 crore to their market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel leading the charge amid a positive investor sentiment in equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the same period, the BSE benchmark surged by 1,707.01 points, or 2.10 percent, reaching a record high of 83,116.19 on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rose by ₹54,282.62 crore, bringing its total to ₹9,30,490.20 crore, making it the largest gainer among the top ten companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation increased by ₹29,662.44 crore to ₹8,80,867.09 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹23,427.12 crore, raising its valuation to ₹16,36,189.63 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market cap soared by ₹22,438.6 crore to ₹6,89,358.33 crore, while HDFC Bank's valuation grew by ₹22,093.99 crore, reaching ₹12,70,035.77 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys saw its market valuation climb by ₹17,480.49 crore to ₹8,07,299.55 crore, and ITC's valuation increased by ₹15,194.17 crore to ₹6,42,531.82 crore.

Reliance Industries' market cap jumped by ₹9,878.19 crore to ₹19,92,160.61 crore, and State Bank of India's valuation rose by ₹7,095.07 crore to ₹7,05,535.20 crore.

In contrast, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) experienced a decline in market capitalization, dropping by ₹3,004.38 crore to ₹6,54,004.76 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries continues to lead the list of the top ten most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and ITC.