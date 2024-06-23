Market capitalization of three of top-10 most valued firms rises by ₹1.06 lakh crore; HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank lead
HDFC Bank's market capitalization surged by ₹52,091.56 crore to reach ₹12,67,056.69 crore.
Last week, during the holiday-shortened period, the combined market capitalization of three of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹1,06,125.98 crore. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerged as the largest gainers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started