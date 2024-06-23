Last week, during the holiday-shortened period, the combined market capitalization of three of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹1,06,125.98 crore. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerged as the largest gainers.

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose by 217.13 points or 0.28 per cent over the week.

Among the top-10 firms, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Infosys saw gains, while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever, and ITC collectively saw a decline in market capitalization amounting to ₹1,01,769.1 crore.

HDFC Bank's market capitalization surged by ₹52,091.56 crore to reach ₹12,67,056.69 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹36,118.99 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹8,13,914.89 crore.

Infosys witnessed an increase of ₹17,915.43 crore, with its market capitalization rising to ₹6,35,945.80 crore.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries' market valuation fell by ₹32,271.31 crore to ₹19,66,686.57 crore.

LIC saw a decrease of ₹27,260.74 crore in its market capitalization, which stood at ₹6,47,616.51 crore.

ITC's valuation declined by ₹14,357.43 crore to ₹5,23,858.91 crore, and Hindustan Unilever's market capitalization dropped by ₹8,904.95 crore to ₹5,73,617.46 crore.

TCS's market capitalization decreased by ₹8,321.6 crore to ₹13,78,111.45 crore, and Bharti Airtel's valuation diminished by ₹7,261.72 crore to ₹8,04,262.65 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalization saw a decline of ₹3,391.35 crore, standing at ₹7,46,454.54 crore.

In terms of ranking, Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

