Market close: Nifty 50, Sensex end lacklustre amid weak global cues; IT, banks among top drags1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Nifty 50 closed at 19,672.25, down 2 points, or 0.01 per cent while the Snsex closed the day at 65,945.47 with a loss of 78 points, or 0.12 per cent.
Key equity indices Nifty 50 and Sensex closed lacklustre on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues, as the US Treasury yields hit a multi-year high and the US dollar rose to a 10-month high level amid concerns over interest rates staying high for an extended period and its impact on the global economy.
